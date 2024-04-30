Patrick Mahomes Gives Special Shoutout to His Guy Travis Kelce After Chiefs Contract Extension

The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, has solidified his reputation with his top-tier performances. He is not only known for his performance on the field but also for his contribution as a team leader.

With his eyes on securing a historic three-peat Super Bowl victory, he also understands the value of cheering up his team members. Recently, the news of Travis Kelce’s contract extension to the team made it to the headlines. The deal, negotiated by his agent, Mike Simon of Milk & Honey Sports, reflects his role within the Chiefs’ core lineup.

Patrick Mahomes' Shoutout to Travis Kelce

Mahomess wasted no time expressing his happiness about the decision taken. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly share his excitement over the news. He wrote a heartfelt post, affirming Kelce’s commitment to the team. He tweeted, “I told y'all I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats, my guy!”

The footballers' tweet resonated with the Chiefs fans, and they also went on to highlight Kelce's achievement in the comments. Kelce's supporters didn't take much time to fill the comment section with their opinions and cheerful wishes.

Chiefs Contract Extension

Kelce’s contract extension is valued at $34.25 million over two years. This is one of the major achievements he has gained in the field. The decision also allowed him to secure his position as a top-earner player on the field. Surpassing Darren Waller from the New York Giants Kelces’ deal raises value as a whole in the NFL.

Now coming back to Mahomes, who plays a pivotal role in preserving the team’s core lineup, he never failed to showcase his emotions. As the pivotal face of the franchises, he takes up the role of shaping the teams’ raster. The footballer even ensures competitiveness inside the league.

Mahomes’ tweet flared up the excitement for the upcoming games. Kelce is about to perform. Let us know your opinion on his extension in the comments.

