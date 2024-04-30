What to watch this weekend: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi to Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan

This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie and series releases. These are a mix of history, romance, horror, and drama. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, several new shows are releasing this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Release Date: May 1

May 1 Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, David Michael Harrison, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra

Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, David Michael Harrison, Fardeen Khan, Vaishnavi Ganatra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Drama, History, Romance Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali imparts his majestic signature style to narratives of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Manisha Koirala will be seen in the character of Mallikajaan. Sonakshi Sinha will be portraying the prime antagonist Fareedan, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in the role of Bibbojaan, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, and Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb.

On the other hand, Adhyayan Suman will play Zorawar Ali Khan, Shekhar Suman will be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Taha Shah Badussha in the role of Tajdar Baloch, and Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed.

2. Shaitaan

Release Date: May 3 (reportedly)

May 3 (reportedly) Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Madhavan, Anngad Raaj, Manoj Anand, Hiten Patel, Richa Prakash, Kishore Bhatt, Sandeep Choudhary, Avinashi Sharma, Gurnita Kaur Kahlon

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, Madhavan, Anngad Raaj, Manoj Anand, Hiten Patel, Richa Prakash, Kishore Bhatt, Sandeep Choudhary, Avinashi Sharma, Gurnita Kaur Kahlon Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

Horror, Supernatural, Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Shaitaan was theatrically released earlier in March 2024. The film is reportedly having an OTT release.

Shaitaan unfolds as a gripping supernatural thriller that will have you perched on the edge of your seat, experiencing spine-chilling moments. This timeless narrative explores the eternal struggle between good and evil, portraying a family as the embodiment of righteousness, while a man personifies malevolence. Enter the ominous realm of #Shaitaan, embarking on a journey that probes the shadowy aspects of black magic.

Crew and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Apart from these two, Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma is reportedly going to have an OTT release (Netflix) sometime in May. The story of Crew traces the journeys of three industrious women, steering them into unforeseen circumstances that entangle them in a web of deceit.

On the other hand, according to reports, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan is also reportedly going to be released on Netflix in May.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stares at the story of a happily wed couple for two years, Kapil and Soumya have had privacy difficulties because they live in a mixed family. The pair decides to invest because they want to buy their own home, but it unexpectedly exceeds their budget. Soumya then discovers a government program that provides dwellings at a low cost; they decide to apply for it and run across a middleman named Bhagwandas.

They are informed by Bhagwandas that to be considered for the house, Kapil must not own any of the assets that belong to his father. Soumya ought to be divorced. With the assistance of their buddy Manoj, Kapil and Soumya decide to file for a fake divorce to purchase their dream home. This decision causes havoc in both families and several misunderstandings.

Let's gear up for these releases to experience the top entertaining element this weekend!

