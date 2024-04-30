Bae Suzy poses candidly alongside Park Bo Gum in playful selfies teasing their chemistry in film Wonderland

Park Bo Gum and Bae Suzy are generating excitement for their film Wonderland with adorable selfies. Wonderland narrates the tale of people utilizing the Wonderland service, which enables users to reunite with their departed loved ones via video calls by reconstructing them using artificial intelligence.

Bae Suzy shares adorable selfie with Park Bo Gum

Bae Suzy has given fans a glimpse of her upcoming charming chemistry with Park Bo Gum for their upcoming film Wonderland. On April 30, she took to her Instagram to share two selfies with Park Bo Gum, captioning them with their characters' names in the film, Tae Joo and Jung In.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Tang Wei, Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo and Choi Woo Shik. Bae Suzy portrays the character Jung In, who utilizes the Wonderland service to reconstruct her boyfriend Tae Joo (played by Park Bo Gum), who lies in bed after an unfortunate accident. Suzy's role is expected to showcase the complexities of her character's emotions, including happiness, confusion, and longing, as she navigates daily life with her reconstructed lover.

More about upcoming film Wonderland

Park Bo Gum takes on the role of Jung In's boyfriend, Tae Joo, who awakens from unconsciousness. His performance is anticipated to demonstrate his acting versatility as he portrays two distinct facets of his character: the artificial intelligence version created through Wonderland services, and the real-life Tae Joo, who struggles with the unfamiliarity and confusion upon regaining consciousness.

Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik portray characters who manipulate the events within the simulated reality known as Wonderland. Gong Yoo depicts a man in his forties longing for his deceased wife, played by Tang Wei. The film is directed by Kim Tae Yong, known for the acclaimed 2011 movie Late Autumn, which starred Tang Wei and Hyun Bin.

Director Kim Tae Yong has heightened viewers' anticipation for the synergy between Suzy and Park Bo Gum by praising their chemistry. He remarked that the two actors displayed remarkable chemistry, approaching scenes with consideration and respect for each other. Wonderland is set to premiere in theaters on June 5th.

