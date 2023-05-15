Is Zion Williamson making an exit from NBA? Viral video suggests so

A video of NBA star Zion Williamson is going viral. After the NBA star suffered a series of unfortunate injuries over the span of his 4-year career, the domino effect still seems to be in place, as a viral video suggests Zion’s exit. The headline of the viral video strongly suggests that the 22-year-old athlete is quitting the NBA. Even though the news was not verified, fans of the star started getting restless. Finally, the truth about this video is out, solving queries about Williamson’s exit.

Is Zion Williamson quitting NBA?

Zion, who is a former No. 1, has had his fair share of injuries since his debut in 2019. He has had to miss 194 games since he debuted four years ago. In terms of the percentage that makes it 58.7%, Zion also missed the whole 2021-2022 NBA season because of a broken foot. Williamson ended up missing 8 games this year due to Covid protocols. Later, he suffered a hamstring injury in the Pelicans' 120-111 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2. Zion’s injury got re-aggravated in February, which in turn made him miss an entire season again.

The Pelicans lost a play-in tournament against the OKC Thunder when Zion was missing from the game. All the injuries have made Zion’s availability difficult during the games, and this seems to have affected him mentally. Even after he recovered, the athlete revealed that he wouldn’t be back in action, saying that he was not prepared mentally. Summing all of this up, the video that stated that Zion would be quitting was believable for fans. People figured out later that it was a clickbait video; the headline and thumbnail were staged in a way to draw in more viewers. It talks about the trade rumors involving Zion and potential landing spots.

Before the series of unfortunate injuries, the athlete performed well. Zion has averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He also boasts a shooting efficiency of 60.5% in 114 career games. Williamson’s presence has put the Pelicans atop the Western Conference standings. They were 23-13 in the 2 January game where Zion suffered the hamstring injury. The Pelicans ended up in ninth place, given Zion’s absence. When Zion was active, it was predicted that New Orleans Pelicans would qualify as a top-six seed. This proves that the team can surely make waves in the West when Zion Williamson is back in shape.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on Zion’s exit, however, the viral video is also no proof anyways. Until then, it looks like Williamson is not yet quitting NBA and fans can keep calm!

