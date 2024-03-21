Today, Earth has narrowly avoided four asteroids, the largest of which measured a whopping 140 feet. Scientists are concerned about this approaching massive space rock but are also relieved that these asteroids haven't threatened Earth.

Asteroid 2024 EU4,approaching the Earth

Asteroid 2024 EU4, a 420-foot monstrosity, is speeding toward Earth at a high rate of fire, according to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). One peculiar space object that is approaching Earth is the asteroid 2024 EU4. Its width of 420 feet makes it larger than the majority of asteroids that pass close to Earth. Additionally, this asteroid is moving very quickly; NASA data indicates that it is doing 101,885 km/h.

One thing to be concerned about is that on March 23, 2024, EU4 will approach Earth closely. NASA has estimated that it will pass 4.5 million kilometers from Earth. Despite the seemingly great distance, even a small alteration in the asteroid's orbit might have disastrous effects on Earth.

Is the asteroid hazardous?

NASA has designated asteroid 2024 EU4, with a gigantic size of 420 feet, as a potentially hazardous object. Potentially dangerous objects are those larger than 150 meters that can approach Earth within 4.6 million kilometers. There's no reason to panic right away, even if the possibility of a massive asteroid speeding past Earth may seem unsettling. NASA has verified that it has been closely monitoring the asteroid's route.

How does an asteroid get its name?

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) oversees the procedure by which asteroids are given names. It begins when an asteroid is seen by an observer two nights in a row. The IAU receives the data from the observer and assigns a provisional designation to the asteroid, such as 1992 KD.

The two letters indicating the order of discoveries made in that year, along with the year of discovery, are included in the provisional name. Names like AA, AB, AC, and so on are assigned to asteroids discovered between January 1 and January 15. Those discovered between January 16 and January 31 are marked BC, BB, and BA. YA, YB, and YC are the names for the final discoveries, and this process continues until the end of the year.

