The earthquake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, focused at a depth of roughly 50 kilometers in southern Ibaraki Prefecture and occurred at 9:08 a.m.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Mar 21, 2024  |  01:17 PM IST |  2.7K
On Thursday, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck areas close to Tokyo; however, no tsunami warning was issued, and no injuries were reported at this time, according to local officials and the weather agency.

Southern Ibaraki Prefecture becomes the epicenter of the earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, was located in southern Ibaraki Prefecture and was around 50 kilometers deep. It was rated a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, which is 7 in Tochigi and Saitama prefectures, 4 in Ibaraki, and 3 in Tokyo.

According to Hiroyuki Sanada, an official at the Nuclear Regulation Authority, "No abnormality" had been recorded at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear facility in Ibaraki, which was put on hold for safety inspections.No power outages were recorded on the Tokyo Electric Power Company's grid.

According to public broadcaster NHK, JR East suspended the Tohoku Shinkansen on the upper and lower lines between Tokyo Station and Shin-Aomori Station owing to an earthquake-related power failure. However, the train has already resumed service.

