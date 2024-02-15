TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Muudea Sedik, also known as Twomad on YouTube, was found dead at the age of 23. His cause of death is unknown, although TMZ reports that it is being examined as a drug overdose. Law enforcement discovered the YouTuber unconscious in his Los Angeles apartment on Tuesday night. According to reports, police were called in to do a welfare check.

A piece of eerie information regarding one of the last things Twomad appears to have been doing before passing away: according to his Discord page, he was playing 'Overwatch'... and appears to not have changed his active status in about a week.

Twomad, who was born in Canada, first joined YouTube in 2017 as a video game creator, primarily playing online competitive titles like Fortnite and Overwatch. Over time, his style of making videos changed, with his comedy dramas and portrays becoming profoundly prevalent among the group of onlookers. A few of his YouTube videos went viral.



He moreover live-streamed regularly up until 2023, and his most recent video dates back to September 2023. With two YouTube accounts that have over 2 million subscribers each, Muudea has over 500 million views on his videos. He is also known for creating the viral meme “Goodnight Girl”, in which he says the famous line “Goodnight girl” and then falls over in a comedic manner. Twomad’s long career on YouTube hasn’t been without its controversies.

Earlier this year, he was accused of sexual assault on social media by another user, who also posted screenshots of the alleged harassment. According to reports, police are still investigating the matter. However, Twomad's death has sent shock waves through the YouTube community, with fans expressing their condolences on social media.

