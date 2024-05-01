TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death and homicide.

Authorities have identified the remains of a teenager who disappeared in New York City in the 1960s and whose body was discovered in 2003 after determining that her DNA was related to a 9/11 victim.

Who was Midtown Jane Doe?

Detective Ryan Glas of the New York City Police Department informed USA TODAY that Patricia Kathleen McGlone, formerly known as Midtown Jane Doe, was 16 years old and residing in Brooklyn, New York's Sunset Park neighborhood when she was murdered in 1969. Investigators believe that she was murdered in the later part of 1969 or maybe early 1970.

Patricia Kathleen McGlone's body was discovered in 2003

When human bones were found buried beneath a Manhattan building that was being demolished in 2003, the story attracted a first wave of curiosity and horror. A skull emerged from beneath the concrete in February of that year when workers were dismantling the building's floor to get it ready for demolition.

A young woman who had been bound in the fetal position with an electrical cable was found by searching for her skeleton. Her body was encased in concrete and covered in a carpet. She had died from strangulation, the medical examiner said. The victim was given the name Midtown Jane Doe due to the building's location in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York City, where she was discovered. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

According to Glas, upon finding McGlone, authorities discovered a ring bearing her initials. In the end, the discovery of a 1969-minted dime helped the investigators create a timeline. Investigators assembled fragments of evidence gathered over decades to arrive at the identification.

After her body was found, police were unable to identify her for decades until the Manhattan Jane Doe cold case was reopened in 2017. As per CBS News, police started using DNA evidence to apply contemporary forensic science. By developing "a sufficient genetic profile", they were able to connect the profile to potential relatives.

However, because she had no siblings and both of her parents had passed away, authorities were unable to trace her origin right once, according to CBS News. The mother of a 9/11 victim, who had provided her DNA to the authorities following the terrorist attack, was identified by the police using the maternal cousin's DNA, though.

Glas claims that McGlone went to Catholic school while growing up in Brooklyn, as reported by NBC New York. Glas claims she might have left willingly and gotten married, even though her family did not file a missing person's report. According to USA Today, Glas claims that McGlone's academic records indicate that she left school before being married at the age of sixteen and maybe starting a family.

ALSO READ: Sword-wielding assailant claims life of 13-year-old in east London rampage; Here’s what we know