A rift in the literary community has led to accusations by yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, that former client Lauren Sánchez stole her idea for a children’s book. The story involves claims of idea snatching and legal wrangling that reveal a complicated system of creative ownership.

The allegations and their aftermath

In 2022, Zabel purportedly shared the premise behind her self-published work Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars with Sánchez. She claims that Sánchez had attended her yoga classes where they would brainstorm children’s books together.

At one point, Zabel considered enlisting Sánchez’s brother Michael as an intermediary since he managed all aspects of her life then. However, it is unclear what caused Zabel’s fallout with Sánchez, whom she described as gossipy and toxic.

She discovered the latter’s romantic involvement with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Zabel hoped this connection could be used as a platform for promoting her works, which coincided with Bezos’ interest in space travel and conservation.

Zabel alleges that she tried to contact Sánchez about the perceived infringement but received no response. However, on social media, Sanchez announced another children's book called The Fly Who Flew to Space, leaving Zabel feeling ignored and hurt.

Legal action appears imminent

Considering herself victimized by what she views as outright thefts of intellectual property rights (IPRs), Ms. Alanna took drastic measures.

She has sent cease-and-desist notices and is readying herself to file suit against copyright violation unless Lauren Sanchez or her publisher's organization provides feedback.

It hangs in the balance when these two parties prepare for a potential legal confrontation. This narrative highlights intricacies surrounding patents on creative works such as books or other art forms.

While this case unravels into public domain knowledge, one thing remains true: It serves as a warning signpost for aspiring authors regarding safeguarding their ideas within an industry that is always eagerly waiting for fresh content.

