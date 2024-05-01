Search intensifies for stolen emotional support alligator Wally; here’s what we know so far

Emotional support alligator Wally has been reported stolen and released into the wild. Rescue efforts are underway, and the Gator Boys and the whole community are joining the search.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 01, 2024  |  11:21 PM IST |  328
Emotional support alligator Wally goes missing
Wally is reported to be missing (PC: DailyMail Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Famous emotional support alligator has gone missing after being stolen
  • Experts in alligator rescue The Gator Boys have joined search efforts to locate Wally

A heart-wrenching event occurred, where the favorite emotional support alligator named Wally was stolen and let loose in the wild. An organization for alligator rescue had caught sight of the search for Wally and assured them of help finding him.

The quest for Wally

Wally, known to be comforting but not allowed at a Phillies game, was reported missing on Sunday, April 21, by his owner, Joie Henney, in Brunswick, GA. According to Henney, an individual notorious for leaving alligators in people’s yards took him, causing fearfulness.

Since last week, the Facebook page Wallygator has been sharing updates about looking for Wally around the clock. Although they tried their best to catch him with help from the state Department of Natural Resources and release him back into safety, this time, he was dropped off along with other gators into a vast swamp, which made it difficult, if not impossible, to find one small reptile among many big ones.

Wally is reported to be missing (PC: myfox8 Twitter)

Gator Boys lending a hand

Gator boys are stepping up their game as they join efforts with other agencies that specialize in rescuing alligators, but as of Monday, April 29, 2024, they still need more information before narrowing down where exactly Walley is hiding out.

Until then, people continue rallying behind these investigators, hoping that everything will come together soon enough so that everyone can see their beloved friend again, safe and sound, somewhere in the Philadelphia area.

FAQ

Who stole Wally?
Wally was reportedly taken by an individual known for leaving alligators in people's yards.
Are there hopes for finding Wally?
Despite slim chances, search efforts led by the Gator Boys and community support offer hope for Wally's safe return.
Latest Articles