The introduction of AI playlists by Spotify, one of the first music streaming services to adopt generative AI, marks a significant advancement in the technology. A test tool that enables users to curate playlists using text descriptions is being released by Spotify, which experimented with AI playlist building with its DJ feature last year.

Spotify AI Playlist currently to be available in two countries

Australian and British Spotify Premium users are the first to receive access to its new AI Playlist beta on their mobile devices. By going to "Your Library" and touching the "+" button at the top-right of the page, users of Android and iOS devices in those areas can access the AI Playlist generator.

Users of Spotify Premium may now search for songs to serenade their cats or beats to fight a zombie apocalypse using text prompts or phrases. To obtain music recommendations, they can also input emojis, colors, movie character names, and other characters. Spotify will suggest music based on these inputs that relate to the artist, genre, mood, or any combination of these. According to Spotify, "Over the coming months," further work will be done on the generative playlist function.'

Spotify makes use of inputs from a generative artificial intelligence model (LLM) to interpret user intent and recommend songs based on mood and taste. The business has also unveiled a brand-new AI-powered DJ that provides personalized music curation along with spoken word analysis.

The majority of Spotify's AI-powered features are presently exclusive to premium subscribers, and the company may be considering increasing the $1 monthly fee to $2 in some markets, according to a new report from Spotify. In addition, the platform is placing more limitations on its free tier, which makes it necessary for more users to purchase a premium membership to have the greatest Spotify experience.

