Spotify has announced that it will offer full-screen music videos, a move that will challenge Google's YouTube. The feature, which can be accessed through the Now Playing tab, is presently in beta and exclusive to Spotify Premium customers.

Spotify announces its new feature

In a blog post, the company the new feature, saying, "Spotify is where fans go to dive deeper into an artist's music." Therefore, music videos offer a new avenue for fans to connect with their favorite artists, be they casual fans searching for new releases or die-hard fans wanting to revisit and share their favorite videos with friends."

Yesterday, a restricted number of markets received the beta version of the Spotify app that included music videos. The version featured songs from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice.

Where will Spotify's new feature be available?

Premium Spotify users will be able to use the new feature via the company's iOS, Android, PC, and TV apps. There are now only a few markets where the newest functionality is accessible, including the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Spotify's VP Global Head of Consumer Experience, Sten Garmark explained the reason behind the limited rollout, “For this beta rollout, we chose these markets based on several criteria including market size and the availability of local content support … Stay tuned as we hope to expand the catalog of music videos and increase availability to more countries,"

How to watch music videos on Spotify?

1) Open the Spotify app on your desktop, TV, Android, or iOS device.



2) Confirm that you are registered for a paid Spotify subscription.



3) Start a song, then use the "Switch to Video" toggle on the compatible track to start the music video from the beginning.



4) By rotating the mobile device into landscape position, users can also view the film in full-screen mode.

