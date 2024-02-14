On Tuesday, a powerful snow storm is affecting the Northeast, causing significant disruptions for air travelers. FlightAware reports that as of 7:30 a.m. ET, over 1,100 flights have been canceled around the US. The Newark airport in New Jersey had to cancel nearly one out of every five flights, and 28% of its services were affected, according to the report.

It has been stated by The New York Times that the storm is expected to bring the most snowfall to New York City in almost two years. Called the "Nor'easter," the storm has caused severe weather that has wreaked devastation in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York City, and other nearby areas.

The National Weather Service reported that as the Nor'easter battered sections of the region with as much as 6 inches (15 cm) of heavy, wet snow overnight, more than 30 million people from West Virginia northeast into New England were under a winter storm warning.

What is Nor'easter?

A storm that develops on North America's East Coast is known as a Nor'easter or Northeaster. Although these storms can happen at any time of year, nor'easters are more common and intense from September to April.

There was another Boston blizzard in January and February of earlier in 2015. Before that, there was a New England Blizzard in February 1978 and a Superstorm in March 1993. The region experienced the infamous Blizzard in 1888, which is when the history of Nor'easters began.

According to a National Weather Service assessment, previous Nor'easters have caused billion-dollar property damage. Meanwhile, almost 40,000 properties are without power in the area, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which monitors power connections.

How do these storms form?

Usually occurring within 100 miles of the East Coast, these storms originate in the latitudes between Georgia and New Jersey. After passing through the first stage of birth, they begin to move northeastward and eventually completely develop into the vicious creatures that they are today in the area around New England and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

Subsequently, there could be intense precipitation or snowfall (which is the case this time around), along with powerful wind gusts and the potential for coastal flooding. Particularly vulnerable to these storms were densely populated areas between Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York.

They most likely occur in the winter when the polar jet stream drives the chilly air from the Arctic south to the US and Canadian plains. It is then carried one more way to the Atlantic Ocean. The Gulf Stream, a warm Atlantic ocean strea

