May 2024 PlayStation Plus free games revealed; Here’s what we know

PlayStation Plus subscribers have something exciting to look forward to in May 2024 as Sony announces a diverse lineup of free games. From soccer to Zelda-style adventures and intense sci-fi action, there's something for every gamer's taste. Let's take a closer look at what players can expect this month.

EA Sports FC 24

As per GameSpot. EA Sports FC 24, a recent release that adds a new dimension to soccer gaming, is one of the highlights of May. This game, which will be released in September 2023, marks EA's departure from the FIFA franchise while still providing an experience that captures the essence of the beautiful game. With a variety of licensed teams and leagues, EA Sports FC 24 hopes to establish itself as a new franchise in the soccer gaming landscape.

According to Sony's announcement, EA Sports FC 24 will be available for both PS5 and PS4 until June 17, giving players plenty of time to immerse themselves in the action-packed world of virtual soccer.

Tunic

Fans of classic Zelda-style adventures will enjoy Tunic. Tunic, inspired by the 16-bit era of Zelda games, combines challenging gameplay, charming visuals, and a sense of wonder. This title, described as a love letter to retro gaming, is sure to elicit nostalgia while also providing a new perspective on the genre. Tunic will be available for both PS5 and PS4 users in May, allowing players to embark on a memorable journey of exploration and discovery.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 will join the PlayStation Plus lineup in May, bringing fast-paced cyberpunk action. Building on the success of its predecessor, this sequel provides thrilling gameplay that seamlessly combines high-stakes combat with smooth parkour mechanics. Players can expect a thrilling experience as they navigate futuristic environments and fight in intense battles.

Ghostrunner 2 will be available exclusively on PS5 for a limited time, allowing players to put their skills to the test in a dystopian world where every move counts.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the penultimate chapter in the ongoing Light and Darkness saga, rounds out the May free games selection. Lightfall, which will be available a month before Destiny 2's next expansion, The Final Shape, is released, allows players to prepare for the ultimate showdown. While not the pinnacle of the Destiny 2 series, Lightfall is still important for players looking to earn exclusive rewards, master new skills, and prepare their Guardian for the upcoming battle.

