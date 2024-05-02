Jif introduces irresistible peanut butter and chocolate flavor combo; everything you need to KNOW

Learn about Jif's new peanut butter and chocolate spread. This should be the perfect blend of sweet and salty with the presence of lower sugar quantity.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 02, 2024  |  05:17 PM IST |  739
Jif introduces new flavor combining peanut butter with chocolate
Jif introduces new flavor combining peanut butter with chocolate (Picture Credit: X)
Key Highlight
  • Jif's peanut butter and chocolate flavored spread offers sweet and salty taste
  • With 50% less sugar, it's a guilt-free indulgence for peanut butter lovers

Jif, a famous brand of peanut butter, has just come out with its newest flavor- Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread. This unique mix combines the classic taste of Jif Peanut Butter with irresistible chocolatey goodness. If you want to learn more about this delicious dessert read ahead!

Salty meets sweet

Nicole Massey, Vice President of Marketing at the J.M. Smucker Co., said that she is thrilled about this product because it perfectly balances saltiness from peanuts and sweetness from chocolates.

She added that in comparison to leading brands of hazelnut spreads containing cocoa powder; ours contain less sugar making them guilty pleasures for any lover of peanut butter cups or milkshakes alike.

Jif introduces new flavor combining peanut butter with chocolate (Picture Credit: X)

Versatile and convenient

With its smooth consistency, the possibilities are endless with Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread. Desserts become more indulgent while snacks turn into meals at just one swipe such as this one.

If you want something rich but easy on your budget try drizzling some over fruits or pretzels; however if health is wealth then add it into smoothies or top pancakes french toast waffles oatmeal, both options are winners.

Available now for peanut butter dans anywhere

Great news for all those who love their PB&Js. The new Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread can now be ordered through Amazon Prime in 15 oz jars or convenient single-serve cups.

Don’t worry though because before we know it these items will start lining shelves nationwide throughout spring and summer. So, whether dipping strawberries, having midnight snacks or creating next-level s’mores sandwiches, this is going to hit all the right spots on your tastebuds before you know it.

FAQs

Where can I buy Jif's new Peanut Butter & Chocolate Spread?
It's available on Amazon now and will be in major retailers soon.
Is this spread suitable for different foods?
Yes. It's perfect for snacks, desserts, smoothies, and breakfast favorites like pancakes and oatmeal.
Latest Articles