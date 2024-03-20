When Is The First Day Of Spring In 2024? Here's What We Know About Vernal Equinox

As we bid adieu to winter's chilly embrace, it's time to embrace the arrival of spring. Today marks a significant celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere: the vernal equinox. Scheduled for precisely 11:06 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 19, this moment heralds the official commencement of spring.

Understanding the Equinox

But what exactly is an equinox, and why does it signify the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere?

An equinox occurs twice a year, dividing the year into two equal halves: vernal (spring) and autumnal (fall). During these celestial occurrences, the sun shines directly overhead at noon, resulting in approximately equal durations of day and night over a 24-hour period.

The term equinox comes from the Latin words aequus and nox, which translate to equal night. While the spring equinox typically falls on March 19, 20, or 21, its exact date varies due to Earth's orbit around the sun.

Although a calendar year spans 365 days, Earth's orbit lasts 365.24 days, leading to slight annual discrepancies.

Meteorological vs. Astronomical Spring

It's important to differentiate between meteorological and astronomical seasons. While the vernal equinox signals the beginning of astronomical spring, meteorological spring commences at the start of March.

Meteorological seasons align with the calendar months and are determined by temperature patterns. For meteorologists, spring spans from March 1 to May 31, irrespective of celestial events.

On the other hand, astronomical seasons are based on Earth's axial tilt and its position relative to the sun during its orbit. Hence, astronomical spring officially begins with the vernal equinox.

Spring across hemispheres

While the Northern Hemisphere welcomes spring, the Southern Hemisphere bids farewell to the season. In September, as fall descends upon the Northern Hemisphere, spring blossoms in the South.

The March equinox ushers in later sunrises, earlier sunsets, and the promise of new beginnings in the Southern Hemisphere, mirroring the transformation that unfolds in the North.

Traditions and celebrations

The vernal equinox is steeped in traditions and cultural celebrations worldwide. From the egg-standing tradition associated with Chinese folklore to Nowruz, the Iranian New Year has been celebrated for over three millennia, and various rituals mark this celestial event.

As nature renews itself, communities across the globe gather to welcome the changing seasons with joy and reverence.

For those eagerly anticipating the warmth of summer, the summer solstice awaits on June 20. Meanwhile, the autumnal equinox will signal the arrival of fall on September 22, followed by the winter solstice on December 21, completing the cycle of seasons.

As we embrace the vernal equinox, let us revel in the promise of rejuvenation and the eternal dance of Earth around the sun. Welcome, spring – may your arrival bring renewal and vitality to all.

