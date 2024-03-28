Prominent Twitch streamer and Fortnite player Richard Tyler Blevins, well known by his stage name Ninja, recently announced that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The Illinois streamer further said that his dermatologist removed a mole from the bottom of his foot during a routine skin examination, and after that, his dermatologist told him that he had been diagnosed with melanoma.

Tyler Ninja Belvins reveals cancer diagnosis

He continued by saying that to determine if they had removed all of the malignant tissue, the physicians additionally excised a sizable portion of the melanoma and biopsied a second dark spot next to the original mole. His post read, 'I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated.'

What is Melanoma?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that is associated with UV radiation exposure from sun and tanning beds, according to the Mayo Clinic. It usually affects younger people and appears as changes to pre-existing moles, though it can sometimes form on skin that is not impacted.

Who is Tyler Ninja Belvins?

Ninja, who first appeared on Twitch in 2011, gained a lot of popularity on the network thanks to his widely shared gameplay videos of the hit multiplayer game Fortnite. Blevins was born on June 5, 1991, in the Metro Detroit area and is of Welsh descent.

When he was an infant, his family relocated to the Chicago suburbs, where he later attended Grayslake Central High School. He decided to play video games professionally after graduating, competing in tournaments, joining associations for professionals, and streaming his gameplay live.

Blevins began streaming after competing for Halo 3 on multiple esports teams. When Blevins played Fortnite on Twitch with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster in March 2018, he broke the record for the highest peak Twitch viewer count. This caught the attention of mainstream media. As of March 2023, Blevins' Twitch channel had over 18 million followers, making it the most popular one.

He is also the first player on PC to reach five thousand Fortnite wins. In January 2020, Epic released a Ninja-themed cosmetic costume to the game as the first in a planned "Icon Series" to honor Blevins' contributions to Fortnite's popularity.

Personal life

Ninja and his spouse, Jessica, tied the knot in 2018. Jon and Chris are Ninja's two brothers.

