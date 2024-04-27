Trigger Warning: This article includes references to harassment, depression, and anxiety

Krishna Mukherjee, who shot to popularity with Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, revealed her shocking experience at the sets of Shubh Shagun. The actress accused the show's makers of harassing and ill-treating her. She even admitted to facing depression and anxiety. Meanwhile, Shubh Shagun's producer, Kundan Singh, reacted to the allegations made by the actress against him.

Kundan took to his social media handle and labeled the accusations against him as false. He claimed that Krishna's allegations were meant to defame him and that he has decided to take strong legal action.

Shubh Shagun's Kundan Singh alleges Krishna Mukherjee of framing people falsely

It was on April 26 that Krishna Mukherjee opened up about facing extreme and harassing situations at the sets of Shubh Shagun. She revealed that she had received threats from the show's producer.

Look at his post here:

Kundan explained that he had terminated those employees for disciplinary reasons at first, but later discovered that the allegations were unfounded. He also mentioned that he and his team supported her throughout that period. In response to Krishna's claim of not receiving her payments, the producer said, "We had reached out to her for legal proceeding, but she refused to come, which is already in the record of CITY CIVIL COURT, Mumbai."

Kundan further added, "This is the third wrong attempt she did for the sake of her wrongful gain. Social media is a platform to share your views but not a place to share false rumours, everyone who along with Krishna Mukherjee have been sharing the false news, please keep in mind that Lies may run fast but the truth eventually overtakes them."

For the uninitiated, Krishna Mukherjee played the female lead opposite Shehzada Dhami in Shubh Shagun. In one of her Instagram posts, the actress stated that she felt unsafe on the sets and thus quit the show. Krishna stated that she was even locked in the makeup room when she was ill.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

