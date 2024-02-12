Who Was 'Dead Dawg' Pablo Grant? Everything To Know About German Rapper And Actor As He Dies Of Thrombosis At 26

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to death.

Berlin rap music group BHZ made a heartbreaking announcement on Sunday evening, revealing the unexpected passing of their member, Pablo Grant, widely known by his stage name Dead Dawg. The 26-year-old artist reportedly succumbed to thrombosis on February 6th, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans worldwide.

Pablo Grant: Actor, rapper, and Berlin icon

Pablo Grant, a vibrant talent in Berlin's entertainment scene, left a lasting impact through his work as both an actor and a rapper. Born in Berlin in 1997, Grant pursued his passion for the arts from a young age, eventually becoming a notable figure in the city's cultural landscape.

Grant's journey in the world of entertainment began with acting. After completing his studies at the Transform Schauspielschule in Berlin in 2017, he swiftly made his mark in the industry.

From his debut in the Bibi and Tina film series to his appearances in popular television series like Druck and Polizeiruf 110, Grant showcased his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Grant found another avenue for his creative expression in music. As Dead Dawg, the talented singer contributed his unique style to the Berlin rap collective BHZ. His solo album, Dunklschwarz, released in 2019, further demonstrated his talent and passion for music.

Advertisement

Beyond his success as a rapper, Dead Dawg showcased his versatility through acting roles in various TV shows and movies, including Misfit, SOKO Hamburg, and In aller Freundschaft. Born in Berlin in 1997, Pablo pursued his passion for performing arts, training as an actor at the Transform acting school in his hometown.

Tragic announcement and family statement

The news of Pablo's death was accompanied by a solemn black and white picture shared by BHZ, alongside a statement “The artist, actor, musician and part of BHZ, Pablo Grant, died unexpectedly on February 6th at the age of 26 as a result of a thrombosis. The family and friends of the deceased are heartbroken and ask that privacy be respected and no contact be made at this difficult time until further notice.”

“We would like to thank all the fans who have accompanied and supported Pablo's artistic path over the years." Expressing their devastation, the family urged privacy during this difficult time, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout Pablo's artistic journey.

Understanding Thrombosis and tour cancellation

Thrombosis, a condition where blood clots obstruct blood vessels, claimed the life of the talented rapper. Just days before his untimely demise, BHZ canceled their upcoming tour, initially scheduled to kick off in Vienna and conclude in Berlin on March 1st. Citing sudden illness-related reasons, the group decided to prioritize health and safety.

Outpouring of grief from fans

In the wake of his passing, fans flooded social media with tributes, honoring Pablo's impact on their lives. Described as a legend and a hero, his legacy continues to resonate deeply within the hearts of those who admired his talent and spirit.

Messages of gratitude, love, and remembrance serve as a testament to Pablo's enduring influence on an entire generation.

As the music world mourns the loss of a shining star, Pablo Grant's legacy as Dead Dawg lives on, forever etched in the hearts of his fans and the memories of those who cherished his artistry.

ALSO READ: King Charles makes first public appearance at church following cancer announcement; See here