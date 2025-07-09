Jolly LLB 3: Makers of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer targeting Gandhi Jayanti 2025 release?

Eight years after the release of Jolly LLB 2, the makers are all set to present the third installment of the franchise, Jolly LLB 3. The upcoming film stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. It is now reported that the makers of Jolly LLB 3 are targeting a release on Gandhi Jayanti this year.

Advertisement

Jolly LLB 3 to release on Gandhi Jayanti?

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, the release date of Jolly LLB 3 is likely to be pushed to October 2, 2025. Quoting a source, the website shared that the makers are planning for its grand release on Gandhi Jayanti.

The source added that the Jolly LLB 3 team, including Akshay Kumar and director Subhash Kapoor, is confident that they have made an "entertaining family film, which is apt for a holiday release".

Official confirmation is awaited

As of now, Jolly LLB 3, the black comedy legal drama, is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2025. The makers have yet to announce the new development regarding their release date. I

f the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer arrives on October 2, 2025, i.e., a Thursday, it will enjoy its four-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

When Akshay Kumar called Arshad Warsi a 'lovely lad'

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla last month, Akshay Kumar opened up about working with his co-star Arshad Warsi in their upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. While Arshad led the first installment of the Jolly LLB franchise in 2013, Akshay starred in the second part in 2017.

"Me and Arshad Warsi are coming together, so Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 are coming together. And, so much fun I had working with him. He's such a lovely lad…Such a lovely person to work with," Akshay told us. The Jolly LLB 2 actor added that Arshad has a "great sense of humor and good timing."

Produced under the banner of Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 also features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will also be seen in Welcome To The Jungle this year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar confirms Jolly LLB 3 is based on a true story, calls Arshad Warsi 'lovely lad'