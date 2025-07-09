Inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's luxurious Mumbai home where style meets emotions and functionality

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among the powerful Bollywood couples. The two have not only achieved various milestones together but have also built a beautiful home together, wherein they live with their two kids. From modern aesthetics to abstract paintings and artistic sketches, their house is filled with love and memories. So, let us step inside Neha Dhupia's exquisite home that speaks class, comfort, and elegance.

Neha Dhupia's living area boasts minimal decor

Pinkvilla exclusively offered a glimpse into the beautiful abode of the talented Bollywood duo. Right from the entrance and lobby, one can see numerous frames hung on the walls. The entrance also features Neha and Angad's family photos, mirrors with round frames, and an all-glass door that connects to the indoors. Further, as we move in, the living room is simple, calm, and amazingly warm.

It has a large window on one side, and the neutral cream walls just make it more happening. Besides sofas, the room has a large art piece on a wall and a coffee table, too. Pops of black in the decor give a perfect contrast to the neutral tone of the furniture and the overall setting. One of the corners of the living area has a dining table. Matching wooden chairs and a flower vase with lilies on the wooden table appear minimalistic.

You will also notice a two-piece painting. Sharing the story behind it, the Bad Newz actor says that she and her mother-in-law got engaged in a squabble regarding how to put the frame, and ultimately, the latter won.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's peaceful corner

Full of art, books, and plants, their abode has a spectacular corner. Apart from being spacious, it offers a relaxed vibe. The wooden cabinets have lots of books. To the left of the shelf, a lamp is placed. Off-white sofas and big paintings make it a calming and cohesive space.

To add the personal touch, Angad Bedi has adorned one of the adjacent walls with black and white photos from his father's cricket days.

Lastly, the abode also has a cool and colourful room that belongs to their kids. From cute wallpapers, books, and superhero toys, it's just so amazing.

