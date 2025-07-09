Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa are pregnant: Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Dia Mirza and more shower them with love

Rajkummar Rao is on cloud nine these days as the actor is going through his best phase, both professionally and personally. While on one hand, the Stree actor is set to foray into the action space with his upcoming release, Maalik. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa are all set to embrace parenthood.

The power couple took to their Instagram handle and shared the good news with their fans. The post featured a cute poster that read 'Baby On The Way' and captioned it as 'Elated'. Soon after Raj and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy, several celebrities showered love on them.

Farah Khan commented, "Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself (laugh emoji).. congratulations (baloon emoji)." Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Wowwwww!! Congratulations doston!! (with two red hearts)." Dia Mirza commented, "Best Best Best." Kiara Advani, who is also expecting her first baby with Sidharth Malhotra, has commented with multiple red hearts.

Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Pulkit, Nushratt Bharuchha, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, and others also wished the couple on the special announcement.

Talking about Rajkummar and Patralekha, the two tied the sacred knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. They were both in a relationship for over 11 years before getting married to each other.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Patralekhaa's last release was Phule. The Barielly Ki Barfi actor is now entering the out-and-out action genre with Maalik, scheduled to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025. The movie will clash with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and James Gunn's superhero movie, Superman.

Helmed by Pulkit, the crime action drama will present Rajkummar Rao as a ruthless gangster. The movie stars Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, while Saurabh Shukla, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Anshuman Pushkar play pivotal roles.

