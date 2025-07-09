Rohit Sharma’s Dubai cricket academy shuts down after poor ‘financial forecast’

What began as a prestigious venture backed by Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has collapsed within a year. ‘CricKingdom by Rohit Sharma,’ launched in September 2024 in Dubai, officially shut down operations in May 2025.

Marketed as a premium training academy, the project drew in over 35 families with its star-powered branding and elite coaching promises. However, by April, sessions had become irregular and communication had stalled. On May 28, parents were abruptly notified via WhatsApp that the academy was closing—and that refunds would be handled by its operator, Grasport.

As of July, neither refunds nor salaries have been paid, triggering complaints to Dubai authorities and a wave of criticism directed at both Grasport and the CricKingdom brand.

Coaches unpaid, families in limbo

Several ICC-certified coaches, including international players, say they haven’t been paid since April or earlier. Assistant coach Tiran Sandun Wijesuriya told Khaleej Times he was unable to pay rent and now faces eviction.

Former Sri Lankan player Chamani Seneviratne has reported repeated issues with delayed and incomplete payments since joining in 2024. Ayo Mene Ejegi, the assistant coach who once played on both Serbia’s and Nigeria’s teams, said he eventually stopped asking altogether: “I stopped asking... He kept reassuring me, but nothing came of it.”

Parents, meanwhile, feel deceived. Many paid for a full year upfront. Deep, whose child enrolled in the program, confirmed that Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism froze Grasport’s accounts and license in early July. Another parent, Indrajit, stated that CricKingdom had “only offered assurances of refunds.”

Grasport’s exit and Crickingdom’s damage control

At the center of the debacle is Suhas Pudota, founder of Grasport, who admitted to poor financial planning and unsustainable costs, including AED 50,000 in monthly rent. He stated that “We had planned for the long term, but rental was a major burden… I should have made the financial forecast, which we lacked.”

Despite repeated deadlines, Grasport failed to pay its dues to CricKingdom, resulting in a formal contract termination on June 30. Per the publication, CricKingdom had also warned Grasport as early as March to stop using Rohit’s branding until the dues were paid.

While Rohit Sharma has not issued a statement, CricKingdom is now working to launch a new, independently operated academy by September 2025. However, rebuilding trust won’t be easy, as legal action is still pending and reputational damage has already been done.

