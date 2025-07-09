Did BLACKPINK use AI in Jump music video teaser? Girl group receives major flak for 'painfully obvious' editing

BLACKPINK is set to drop their much-awaited music video for Jump in just two days. It is their first comeback in almost three years. Although the track has already been unveiled with a live performance at the inaugural DEADLINE World Tour show, excitement is still equally abuzz for an official MV release. Ahead of that, a concept teaser clip was shared, but it was met with negative reaction from Reddit users. Find out why.

Advertisement

Why is BLACKPINK receiving backlash from fans for Jump music video teaser?

The popular JYP Entertainment girl group commenced the promotional campaign for their upcoming single, Jump, on July 7. They dropped a 30-second teaser of the track to give a sneak peek into what to expect from the new music video. But some fans started a hate train around the video, accusing it of being AI-generated. As per them, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo were almost unrecognizable due to the heavily edited visuals.

BLACKPINK's Jump teaser's Billboard scene sparks speculations of being AI-generated

The focus was particularly drawn to the scene where the quintet featured on massive digital billboards, high above the ground. A Reddit user alleged that "It's so painfully obvious it's AI" and said "it's not good." Another accused YG Entertainment of not even trying to make the girls look like themselves." Many even felt that the BLACKPINK members looked like other K-pop artists due to their faces being distorted with the use of AI.

Advertisement

Increasing usage of AI in the K-pop industry

Some fans used the Jump teaser as a means to bring forth the conversation of increasing AI usage in K-pop music videos. Many perceive it as a threat to the value of human artistry, arguing that it demeans the hard work and skill that illustrators and other professionals bring to their craft. By opting for such graphics, companies might be sacrificing the unique qualities that human creativity offers for cheap labour.

This could lead to a loss of authenticity and depth in the content, ultimately affecting the company's ability to deliver high-quality work that resonates with audiences.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé hang out with Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi: Was it for DEADLINE concert invitation?