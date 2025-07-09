Hera Pheri 3's Suniel Shetty becomes only Bollywood actor to receive THIS prestigious award: 'Truly special to be…'

Suniel Shetty is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Apart from his fabulous acting skills, the actor also ensures he stays on top of his fitness game and often catches the attention of his fans for his physique at this age.

Shetty is not just an actor but also an entrepreneur, for which he has been recognized recently. The Hera Pheri star has received the prestigious Changemaker of the Year Award 2025.

Suniel Shetty receives the Changemaker of the Year Award 2025

Suniel Shetty has been recognised as the only Bollywood actor to receive the prestigious Changemaker of the Year Award 2025 for his impactful journey from entertainment to entrepreneurship. The award was jointly presented by Google for Education and Viksit Bharat.

Speaking on the honor, Suniel said, “Proud and humbled to receive the Changemaker of the Year award. Truly special to be felicitated by the legendary and ever-inspiring Kiran Bedi ji — a moment I’ll always cherish. As one of the Council Chairs, I see this not just as an honor, but a deep responsibility — to help build a nation of 1 million founders in the years to come. The journey continues — with purpose, passion, and a promise to give back.”

This recognition not only highlights Shetty’s remarkable transition from films to business but also underlines his role in shaping India’s startup ecosystem through active mentorship and leadership.

Suniel Shetty’s personal front

In his personal life, Suniel Shetty has been enjoying the current phase of his life. He has been fulfilling his ‘nana’ duties ever since his daughter, Athiya Shetty, welcomed her first child with her husband, KL Rahul.

The Hera Pheri 3 actor shared that he has been changing his workout timings, which currently stand at 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Therefore, he always remains in a hurry, realising his nana duties would begin by 6:30, as everyone would be sleeping by then.

In addition to this, Shetty also revealed that he goes to meet the little one in the morning, mostly in gym clothes.

Suniel Shetty’s work front

Suniel Shetty is all set for his upcoming film, Border 2, which also stars his son, Ahan Shetty, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and others. He also has one of the most talked-about films of all time, Hera Pheri 3, with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

