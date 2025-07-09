Who is Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife? All about soccer star Trinity Rodman’s ‘role model’ Michelle Moyer

Michelle Moyer may have once been married to NBA icon Dennis Rodman, but she built her own legacy. She is a fiercely devoted mother, a quiet force through public chaos, and the primary parent to two rising athletes as well as her daughter from her previous marriage.

With her steady presence, Moyer helped guide her children, Dennis ‘D.J.’ Rodman Jr. and U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman, through an unconventional childhood shaped by fame, instability, and perseverance. Her first daughter, Teyana Lima, grew up alongside the two and now has children of her own.

From athlete to sudden public figure

Born on April 27, 1967, Michelle Moyer grew up playing softball and running track—a natural athlete in her own right. As per People, she met Rodman in 1999 at a bar in Newport Beach, California. Within a few years, they had two children: D.J. in 2001 and Trinity in 2002.

The couple married in a quiet civil ceremony on Rodman’s birthday in 2003. Despite their marriage, they chose not to live together full-time. Rodman told the Los Angeles Times in 2003, “She and the kids come over on weekends... she keeps me balanced.”

However, the relationship became strained. A near-fatal motorcycle accident in the early 2000s became a “wake-up call” for Moyer. “I needed to be there for my kids,” she told ESPN in 2022, explaining why she filed for divorce in 2004. Although they tried to reconcile, the marriage officially ended in 2012.

Full-time mom, part-time provider

Raising three children, Moyer shouldered parenting alone. Financial struggles followed, including a period living in an Orange County Comfort Inn and nearly a dozen moves in a decade. Rodman, per ESPN, remained largely absent financially and emotionally.

Still, Moyer showed up at every game, supported Trinity at the 2024 Olympics, and became her kids’ unwavering cheerleader. Her children honor her loyalty and strength often. “My mom’s been my support system in everything in life... She’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model,” Trinity said to The Guardian.

That devotion is mutual; whether in person or through Instagram, Moyer makes it clear: her kids are her greatest pride.

