Why Did Kelly Clarkson Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency Show Last Minute? All We Know About Her 'Private' Battles

Kelly Clarkson canceled her Las Vegas residency show minutes before she was set to hit the stage. The musician and the talk show host pulled down the curtains on the concert just 90 minutes before the performance was about to start.

According to the sources close to the singer, Clarkson’s abrupt move comes as she is allegedly fighting her “hidden battles.”

Previously, the musician revealed that she can no longer risk causing damage to her vocal cords, as one of the insiders revealed that Clarkson “belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before.”

They added, “She cannot risk damaging her cords further—she’s on thin ice.”

Kelly Clarkson battles her private challenges amid canceling her Las Vegas residency show

The musician’s cancelation of the show came months after the TV personality marked her absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show’s airing for nearly 10 days.

Speaking of challenges, a source close to the singer revealed to the media portal, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated … Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”

Previously, the musician also candidly spoke about how she could have handled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in a better way. She said, “Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle [the divorce] well.”

Meanwhile, following the cancelation of her recent show, the musician released a statement on her social media, where she mentioned, “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone.”

She further added, “I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

As per the reports of Page Six, with Kelly Clarkson continuing to fight her personal battles, she might quit The Kelly Clarkson Show next year.

