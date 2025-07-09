KPop Demon Hunters Maintains Strong Grip on Fans, Falls Only 6.2 Percent in Third Week Viewership

KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most viewed animated movies of recent times. The Netflix film has got a strong hold on the audience, as in its third week too, the movie has seen only a 6.2% fall in its viewership.

It is rare for an animated film to see such a slim difference in the viewership from week one to week three.

According to What’s on Netflix, the movie currently stands at 56.1 million views.

It is believed that the rewatchability of the movie got the fans returning to the screens to enjoy the animated film, causing the viewership to rise.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

KPop Demon Hunters is based on a group of girls who try to make it big in the music industry while also sealing their identities as demon hunters.

While Rumi, Mira, and Zoey may not be fighting the demons in real life, their voices have surely reached millions, as the soundtrack of the film has topped the charts.

Opening up about the film’s success, the co-director of the film, Maggie Kang, revealed that she had been pitching the project for the past seven years to Variety.

Kang said, “For me, it’s been seven years since I pitched this, almost to the day.” She further added, “You’re really working in a hole. You have no idea. You’re looking at the same stuff over and over again for a few years: the same jokes, the same moments.”

As for the cast of the film, Arden Cho, Liza Koshy, and May Hong voiced the lead roles. Additionally, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Daniel Dae Kim joined the hit animated film.

Meanwhile, following the release of the film, KPop Demon Hunters gained a rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

