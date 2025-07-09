Squid Game 3’s VIPs were made to look bad? Masked actor agrees infamous roles were ‘useless’ amid backlash

Following the global fame of Squid Game 3, as well as lots of regrets being voiced by the viewers, one of the biggest complaints has been the involvement and portrayal of the VIPs. Supposedly, the creators of the ‘Squid Game’ were played by 5 masked actors, seemingly displaying various countries, including 2 from the USA, and one each from the UK, France, and China. After receiving massive backlash from the viewers, Bryan Bucco, who played the American VIP, has spoken out against all speculations, claiming that their voices were dubbed and that their stories should have been planned better.

Truth about Squid Game 3’s VIPs

Replying to TikTok comments, the actor speaks out against those calling out their acting, “Those are the English dubs. Not the actors’ voices.” He agreed with another viewer’s opinion, calling their presence on the show ‘useless’ and clarified that he wished they would’ve furthered the story or complemented it well. He went on to blame Netflix, the streaming giant behind the show, “It could be Netflix messing sh*t up?”

On being asked why the dubbing was done for the Korean version of Squid Game when the real actors’ voices could’ve been used, he appeared unsure of the decision. “Yeah I don’t know. I mean it’s whatever… maybe it’s a region thing?” He added how some of the actors' voices were more different than what they expected, but gave them their due for trying to find similar ones. “I don’t even want to sh*t on my voice actor either because I think he did fine, I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him to say his lines either haha…”

He praised his filming experience and spoke about working with Lee Byung Hun, who played The Front Man, sharing compliments about their time practising lines for 3 days while they were on set. Kevin Yorn, who played the other American VIP, is known to be a lawyer in the firm that represents the creator, Hwang Dong Hyuk.

