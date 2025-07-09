Yuvraj Singh’s YWC Gala Dinner Full Guest List: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara and others attend in London

Ahead of India vs England 3rd Test on Thursday, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh hosted the YouWeCan (YWC) Gala dinner in London. The event was attended by prominent personalities from the cricket fraternity. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar along with his daughter Sara Tendulkar were among the guests.

Yuvraj Singh, the former all-rounder owns You We Can, a Cancer Foundation. Singh's YWC Gala dinner serves as a fundraising event for cancer patients. He hosted the dinner ahead of the third match of ongoing 5-Test series which will be played between India and England at Lord's on Thursday, i.e. July 10, 2025.

You We Can Gala dinner was attended by Virat Kohli, India's star batter who plays ODIs. Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also graced the occasion with his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech twinned in black and white

Yuvraj Singh looked dapper in a black suit at the YWC Gala dinner. He paired his look with a white shirt and a black bowtie. Meanwhile, his wife, Hazel Keech, who accompanied Singh at the dinner, wore a black and white strapless gown for the occasion. She looked stunning in her Gala look.

Virat Kohli opted for brown suit and needless to say, he looked great in formals. Sachin Tendulkar also wore a black suit and paired it with a tie. His daughter Sara Tendulkar looked gorgeous in a white dress.

Former cricket stars like Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Owais Shah, Darren Gough, and Ashish Nehra attended Singh's YWC Gala dinner as well. TV presenter Gaurav Kapoor and singer Kanika Kapoor were also present at the event.

Lilac flowers, wine glasses and more about the decor

Speaking of the decor for the YWC Gala dinner, the tables were beautifully decorated with lilac and white flowers. There were empty wine glasses along with plates, forks and knives. Every table also had a booklet about the YWC event featuring Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Singh underwent chemotherapy in the United States and successfully recovered.

