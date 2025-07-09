Ex-RIIZE's Seunghan announces July debut with Waste No Time teaser PICS, know about new moniker XngHan & Xoul

South Korean artist Seunghan regularly updated his fans regarding his whereabouts since the RIIZE exit. Recently, he shared the news about his upcoming second debut in the K-pop industry. After parting ways with his previous boy band, he will now debut under the new stage name XngHan.

On July 9 at midnight KST, he officially shared the debut date and details for his first project as part of XngHan & Xoul.

Seunghan's debut date with XngHan & Xoul

Former RIIZE member Seunghan has announced his solo debut plans, unveiling his new artist brand XngHan & Xoul. Speculations about his comeback to the industry, scheduled for mid-2025, began in January of this year.

Finally, the wait is over, and the rumors are confirmed to be true. Seunghan's debut will take place on July 31 at 6:00 pm KST (2:30 pm IST/5:00 am ET) with the release of a new single, titled Waste No Time.

According to his agency, SM Entertainment, the upcoming release will feature two new songs. The news was shared along with the drop of promotional teaser photos of the forthcoming project. In the images, the artist looks ethereal with long hair. Fans were impressed by his visuals and also by another fact they spotted in the pictures.

They felt that it gave off similar vibes to RIIZE's pre-debut era, and the uncanny resemblance couldn't have made them any happier.

About Seunghan's new name XngHan and group XngHan & Xoul

XngHan represents Seunghan's new English stage name. The project will showcase creative collaborations with dancers Kyohong and Yul, collectively forming the Xoul part of the project's title. Together, they make up the XngHan & Xoul project.

The unique set-up makes Seunghan's solo debut different from what is typically seen for K-pop soloists. The innovative collaboration marks an exciting new path for him, as he is set to begin his solo journey later this month.

His dedicated fans are already buzzing with excitement about what he might bring to the table in his second phase of his career. They also vowed their wholehearted support to his new venture.

