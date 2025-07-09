Trinity Rodman shuts down father Dennis Rodman’s name drop during boyfriend Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon win

Trinity Rodman made headlines at Wimbledon, not just for her courtside support of boyfriend Ben Shelton. She publicly called out a broadcast that brought up her estranged father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

As Shelton advanced to the quarterfinals, Trinity addressed the unwanted attention and made it clear she wasn’t there to have her family history dissected on air. Her message was pointed, and her reaction drew both attention and support.

Advertisement

‘My name is Trinity, not Tiffany’

During ESPN’s broadcast of Shelton’s fourth-round victory over Lorenzo Sonego on July 7, an announcer referred to Trinity as the daughter of Dennis Rodman. She was also called Tiffany on a number of occasions.

The comment, seemingly harmless to some, struck a nerve with the U.S. Women’s National Team forward—who’s been open about her fractured relationship with her father. Later that day, she responded on Instagram: “For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany,” she wrote, adding crying-laughing emojis.

She then made her point clear: “My dad’s not even in MY life. No need to bring him up during HIS (Ben’s) matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine.”

Michelle Moyer backs her daughter

Trinity’s mother, Michelle Moyer, echoed her daughter’s frustration, writing, “TRINITY… nothing but class” on her own Instagram. The two have maintained a close relationship over the years, and Trinity has credited Moyer for shaping her drive and competitive edge.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dennis Rodman remains estranged from his daughter. In a December Call Me Daddy podcast appearance, Trinity described him as “not a dad… maybe by blood but nothing else.” At Wimbledon, she made it clear: she’s there for Ben—not the headlines.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who has the highest Instagram followers?