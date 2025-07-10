Newswrap, July 9: Rashmika Mandanna reuniting with Allu Arjun to Salman Khan's intense prep for Battle of Galwan

Wondering what happened throughout the day in the entertainment world? From Rashmika Mandanna's entry in Allu Arjun-Atlee film to Wednesday 2 trailer release, here's a quick recap of all the major events of the day.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's next

After Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna is set to reunite with Allu Arjun again. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the actress joined the stellar star cast of Allu Arjun's next mega-budgeted movie with Atlee Kumar.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon's Don 3 to roll from January 2026

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon are set to share screen in Don 3. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the shoot of the much-awaited movie will begin from January 2026.

Farhan Akhtar will direct the third part. The casting for the main antagonist is yet to be finalized.

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite on Gunmaster G9

Emraan Hashmi and music composer Himesh Reshammiya are reuniting on Aditya Datt’s Gunmaster G9. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurrana.

Bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, the announcement was made today.



Salman Khan's intense prep for the hand-to-hand fight sequence for Battle of Galwan

Apoorva Lakhia shared a BTS glimpse of his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The blurry video asset had Salman Khan, who seemed busy in rigorous training for hand-to-hand combat in the upcoming war drama.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 wrapped up

Tiger Shroff has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming movie Baaghi 4. Set to ablaze the big screens on September 5, the movie also stars Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt.

Coolie new song ft. Pooja Hegde to drop on July 11

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is raising the buzz with each promotional asset. The makers have now released the teaser of their special song featuring Pooja Hegde.

Titled Monica, the song is composed by Anirudh. The full version will be released on July 11 at 6 PM.

Wednesday Season 2 trailer out now

Wednesday is among the most loved Netflix shows. Starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, the show is returning with its second season on August 6. The official trailer has been released, and it is receiving an overwhelming response from fans.

