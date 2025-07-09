Jurassic World Rebirth Day 6 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's dinosaur holds ground; Nets Rs 3.50 crore

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and others, saw a customary drop at the box office on 1st Wednesday, as is the case with all movies after Discount Tuesday. With a roughly 15 percent drop from Monday, the movie collected Rs 3.50 crore net, taking the 6 day cume of the movie to Rs 47.50 crore net. Week 1 of the movie heads towards a healthy Rs 51 crore net.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Jurassic World: Rebirth Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 12.25 crore 3 Rs 15 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 47.50 crore net in 6 days

*The Numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Jurassic World: Rebirth Has A Shot At Rs 85 Crore Net (Rs 100 Crore Gross), Provided It Braves Superman In India

Jurassic World Rebirth has been registering higher collections and is holding better than the last Jurassic World movie - Jurassic World: Dominion in India. However, with a healthy weekend trend, it could have held even better over the weekdays. After the weekend, it seemed to have good shot at Rs 85 crore net (100 crore plus gross), but now it is subject to where it lands on second Friday, which won't be easy with Superman opening.

Jurassic Franchise Saw Its Peak In India, With Its Very First Film

The film shall cross Dominion in India, which is something it may not do in most markets globally. Dominion was a low point in franchise, with collection falling well short of Rs 100 crore gross in 2022. This is a franchise whose peak came with the first film in 1994, which will adjust to over Rs 300 crore gross today. The legacy sequel in 2015, Jurassic World, would also adjust to over Rs 200 crore gross today. So Rebirth doing Rs 100 crore will still be below par for a Jurassic movie and even that isn't assured yet. Financially though, Rebirth is a big money-spinner.

