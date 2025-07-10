Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's film grosses USD 2.4 million on 2nd Wednesday, approaches USD 50 million mark

Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World Rebirth is performing extremely well at the Chinese box office. The sci-fi movie, helmed by Gareth Edwards, recorded another good business day on Wednesday, recording a nominal drop over Tuesday.

Jurassic World Rebirth grosses USD 2.4 million on 2nd Wednesday, nears USD 50 million

Bankrolled by Universal Pictures, Jurassic World: Rebirth added USD 2.4 million to the tally on its second Wednesday, dropping by just 11% over Tuesday. The movie recorded better traction than other Hollywood releases- Aquaman 2 and Venom: The Last Dance.

While Aquaman 2 had collected USD 1.8 million on its second Wednesday, Venom: The Last Dance had fetched around USD 2.4 million on the same day, at the Chinese box office.

The total cume of Jurassic World Rebirth now stands at USD 49.6 million by the end of its 8 days of theatrical run in China. The movie will mark its entry into the USD 50 million mark tomorrow. It is expected to see a good jump on the upcoming weekend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth India box office: Targets Rs 85 crore finish

The Scarlett Johansson starrer is doing well in India also. It opened with Rs 8.25 crore on its debut day and went on to smash over Rs 35.50 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

It further showed a good hold and added Rs 11.75 crore from Monday to Wednesday, its Day 6 contributing a sum of Rs 3.50 crore. The total cume of Jurassic World Rebirth stands at Rs 47.50 crore in India, and is heading towards Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its first week.

If it manages to brave Superman in India, it will comfortably collect over Rs 85 crore net at the Indian box office by the end of its theatrical run.

