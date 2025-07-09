Fact check: Has Kim Soo Hyun fractured his leg amid Kim Sae Ron dating row? Hospitalization rumors explored

Kim Soo Hyun is under intense scrutiny due to accusations of him being in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. Amid the dating scandal, another concerning issue surrounding him surfaced. It was regarding his hospitalization due to a serious leg injury. On July 8, his dedicated fan base took to social media to share the truth behind the incident.

Kim Soo Hyun was reportedly hospitalized for a leg fracture

A social post detailing Kim Soo Hyun's leg fracture has been going viral lately. The original poster used the name Kim Soo Hyun for their Twitter account, allegedly impersonating the actor. They shared several images of a plastered leg taken in a hospital and claimed them to be the Queen of Tears star's. The post writer shared a lengthy text along with the photos to provide fans with details of the injury.

The caption read, "To my Dearest Fans I wanted to share something personal with you all. I recently had a fall down some stairs and injured my leg. Thankfully, it's not too serious and I am receiving good care at the hospital."

The latter part of the Twitter post included him asking fans to send their good wishes to Kim Soo Hyun and pray for his speedy recovery. "Leave me a message. I'd love to feel your energy and hear your words while I heal (sic)," they wrote.

Notably, the post was written in the first-person angle to make it seem like the notice came directly from the actor. But the actual truth behind it was quite different.

Was Kim Soo Hyun really injured and hospitalized?

The answer is no. Firstly, the Twitter account did not belong to the Knock-Off actor. Secondly, he neither fractured his leg nor was he hospitalized. Thirdly, the pictures attached to the viral post were taken from Pinterest. These revelations were made by Kim Soo Hyun's fan account, London For Kim Soo Hyun. They published a lengthy post debunking rumors about the actor's injury, labeling them as false.

They criticized the fake post creator, calling them "beyond low." They asked the rumor spreader to "Stop using his name for your clout. Start respecting the man behind the fame."

