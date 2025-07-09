How much did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pay for Wimbledon tickets? Check out ticket prices and how to buy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made headlines on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025—not for a big drive, but for catching Novak Djokovic in action from the Royal Box. The couple’s stylish appearance once again proved they’re a power duo. Yet unlike many spectators, they didn’t part with a single pound.

While VIP invitations grant complimentary entry, regular fans face a range of ticket prices and buying methods that can test both patience and budget. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Kohli-Sharmas skipped and what you shouldn’t miss.

Royal Box access: A complimentary affair

According to DNA, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seated in the Royal Box, where entry, lunch and refreshments come at no cost. VIP invitations are issued by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) to celebrities, royalty, and top athletes.

Guests there enjoy the best views of Centre Court and shared hospitality lounges. Last seen together at Wimbledon in 2015, the couple once more benefited from courtesy passes, proof that some seats remain beyond the public price lists.

Public ticket prices and seating options

For the rest of us, tickets for men’s singles and doubles matches come with sticker shock. Per the Wimbledon website, Centre Court tickets in the second week range from 150 to 315 euros (approx. INR 15,066 to 31,639) for those successful in the public ballot.

Debenture seats

Debenture seats, which include guaranteed access and VIP perks, spanned 1,870 to 8,000 euros (approx. INR 1,87,830 to 8,03,552) from July 9 to 13, according to GOAL. For the men’s singles final on Sunday, July 13, standard ballot winners paid between 240 and 315 euros (approx. INR 24,106 to 31,639), while debenture holders shelled out upward of 8,995 euros (approx. INR 9,03,493).

Resale tickets

Court 1 debentures for quarter- and semi-finals cost between 670 and 1,855 euros (approx. INR 67,297 to 1,86,323) on July 9 and 10. Prices on resale platforms such as StubHub can jump well above face value—often starting around 2,000 euros (approx. INR 24,106 to 31,639) for Centre Court.

How to buy Wimbledon tickets

Securing a seat takes strategy. Public ballots open early in the year, and application deadlines close months before play begins. Successful applicants receive an alert by email and can buy directly from the AELTC website.

On-the-day queues (often referred to simply as The Queue) are another route: ground passes grant entry to The Hill and Courts No. 3-18 but exclude Centre Court. Debentures are available through official partners or accredited resale sites. For last-minute grabs, StubHub remains a trusted marketplace.

Create an account, search “Wimbledon 2025,” apply filters for match and date, then purchase. Delivery options vary; electronic tickets arrive instantly, while postal delivery can take up to two weeks.

Insider tips for first-time attendees

First-timers should arrive at the venue early to beat security lines. They can also download the AELTC app for live court schedules and digital tickets. Packing a refillable water bottle will also come in handy, as Wimbledon offers free stations.

Finally, stay flexible: rain delays are common, and Centre Court play can shift by hours. Whether you score a gratis royal invitation like the Kohli-Sharmas or fight the ballot system, a day at Wimbledon remains priceless.

