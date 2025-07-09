Did Kim Soo Hyun sell Galleria Forêt luxury apartment to pay for lawsuit expenses? Know truth amid Kim Sae Ron row

Amid ongoing legal battles, actor Kim Soo Hyun has finalized the sale of one of his luxury apartments at Seoul’s upscale Galleria Forêt complex. The move has drawn public interest not only for the staggering profit involved, it has also raised eyebrows due to its timing. It came shortly after advertisers filed a lawsuit against the actor.

Kim Soo Hyun nets major profit from property sale

According to official real estate records, Kim Soo Hyun completed the sale of a 170.98 square meters unit on July 3. He earned 8 billion KRW (approximately 6.15 million USD). He initially purchased the apartment for 3.02 billion KRW in 2014. This marks a substantial profit of nearly 5 billion KRW over a decade.

The sale occurred just days after a high-profile lawsuit from corporate advertisers demanding damages. As a result, speculation quickly surfaced that Kim may have sold the property under financial strain. However, insiders close to the matter have dismissed those claims.

Kim Soo Hyun's apartment deal planned before controversy, say insiders

Sources from within the real estate industry and Kim’s camp confirmed that the sale was not sudden, but rather a long-planned transaction. The buyer had reportedly been lined up since last year, with only the official contract signed recently.

The clarification comes as fans and netizens attempt to connect the property sale to Kim’s ongoing legal and reputational troubles. These issues have been fueled by recent allegations and lawsuits.

Two more units still in Kim Soo Hyun’s name

Despite offloading one apartment, Kim continues to hold two more properties in the same luxury skyscraper. Both are large-scale 90-pyeong (approx. 297 square meters) residences. One was bought in 2013, and the other was bought more recently in 2024.

However, one of these units is currently under provisional seizure, linked to financial claims filed against Kim. The actor is facing a 3 billion KRW claim from medical equipment firm Classys and an additional 100 million KRW claim from Cuckoo Malaysia.

It is reportedly linked to contract breach disputes, as Kim Soo Hyun’s controversy involving the late Kim Sae Ron has impacted his public image. So, it ultimately casts a negative light on the brand.

All about Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron controversy

Kim Soo Hyun is currently embroiled in a legal controversy involving serious personal allegations. YouTube channel Garosero Institute, in collaboration with Kim Sae Ron’s family, has accused the actor of being in a long-term underage relationship with the late actress.

Kim has strongly denied the accusations. He clarified through legal representatives that their romantic relationship began only after Kim Sae Ron reached adulthood. He also claimed that it lasted for approximately one year.

Since then, both sides have exchanged heated claims, with lawsuits and defamation complaints piling up from either end. In the wake of the scandal, multiple advertising brands have also distanced themselves from Kim. Some are now demanding financial compensation for reputational damages.

