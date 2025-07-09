Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard’s marriage ends in six months as wife files for divorce

In a sharp turn from their whirlwind romance, former NBA star Dwight Howard and his wife, Amber Rose Howard, known publicly as rapper and reality TV star Amy Luciani, are officially calling it quits after just half a year of marriage. Court records filed in Georgia on July 1, obtained by multiple outlets, indicate that Amy has initiated divorce proceedings.

She describes their marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” The following day, a mutual restraining order, initially entered on January 2, was also formally submitted to the court. The rapper has requested that all marital property be split equally and is seeking alimony.

A quick rise and a sudden fall

Howard and Luciani announced their engagement in December 2024 with affectionate social media posts that have since been deleted. The couple married quietly on January 11, 2025. The union followed Amy Luciani’s rise in the entertainment industry through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and her 2023 album Amy’s World, while the 39-year-old transitioned from the NBA to Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

Though they initially kept much of their relationship private, cracks became evident as recent weeks brought stressors, including Howard’s emotional tribute to his dog, who was killed in a hit-and-run. Just days later, Luciani’s filing made headlines.

Drama off the court

Dwight Howard has remained silent on the divorce filing. However, his off-court life has been subject to growing scrutiny, most recently following a scuffle with Lance Stephenson during a BIG3 opener and his ongoing appearances in reality competition series.

Luciani told The Shade Room she's still “wrapping (her) head around a lot” and asked for privacy as the legal proceedings move forward, stating, “Although I know it won't happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

