Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De says ‘Been there, Done that’ amid his vacay pics with alleged GF Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru have been making the headlines for quite some time now. After the actress posted her latest pictures with the Citadel director, his ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared some cryptic posts.

Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shyyamali De shares cryptic posts

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shyyamali De posted a few stories that have raised eyebrows. A picture shared by her was titled, “Life’s Great Golden Rules,” which detailed each religion’s view on how a person should not act on the way others treat them.

Advertisement

Another post had her sharing a meme featuring Arjuna and Lord Krishna from Hindu mythology. The meme concluded that “Dharma” is the only thing that matters in life over victory and defeat.

She also shared a meme depicting Arjuna and Lord Krishna from Hindu mythology. The meme emphasized that "Dharma" is paramount in life, transcending victory and defeat.

Interestingly, another picture read, “Been there. Done that,” making her posts the talk of the town amid Samantha sharing new posts with Raj.

Amidst Samantha's new posts with Raj, another picture she shared, captioned "Been there. Done that," has particularly sparked conversation.

See Shayymali’s posts:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

For those unclear, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were spotted together in a series of pictures. The post from Detroit showed the Mersal actress linking her arms with Raj, raising speculations about whether she was officially confirming her relationship.

Advertisement

While both filmmakers are yet to update on their relationship status, Samantha has been previously criticised for dating him. While netizens are divided on the matter, reports suggest that Raj and his ex-wife were separated even before Samantha came into the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her alleged boyfriend Raj Nidimoru fell in love during the shoot of Citadel. Both of them were spotted together on multiple occasions, with many considering it the actress soft-launching her partner.

Coming to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front, the actress was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Shubham. The horror comedy venture featuring newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and more in key roles was bankrolled by the actress herself.

Moving ahead, Samantha will be next seen in the web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from them, the show will have Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal as supporting actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Labubu fan club gets a new member, Vishwak Sen seen dangling it on his Mercedes