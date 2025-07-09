Ahn Hyo Seop reacts to resurging interest in Business Proposal after KPop Demon Hunters fame: ‘Didn’t think they…’

Ahn Hyo Seop recently took part in a lighthearted Q&A session hosted by Netflix. He answered a series of fan-submitted questions related to his role in the recently released animated film KPop Demon Hunters. While the event was focused on the film, several questions caught the attention of K-drama fans. This was particularly the case for those who still hold the Business Proposal close to their hearts.

One particular question had fans buzzing: “How did it feel when they played a soundtrack from Business Proposal in KPop Demon Hunters?” For context, the familiar OST plays during a pivotal scene when the lead characters, Jinu and Rumi, meet for the first time.

Ahn Hyo Seop reacts to Business Proposal OST cameo in KPop Demon Hunters

With a laugh, Ahn Hyo Seop shared that even he didn’t see it coming. “That was a pleasant surprise,” he said, recalling the moment. “I didn’t think they would actually use the original song in the movie. I thought it was really funny. And I also thought the directors were very smart to put the whole K-drama scene into the movie.”

Fans were quick to take to social media, praising the meta nod. Many shared clips of the scene online. It now feels like a crossover moment between his new animated character and the beloved Kang Tae Moo from Business Proposal.

Fans rewatching Business Proposal

Another question brought even more joy to fans: “Did you know that people started rewatching Business Proposal after hearing your voice again?”

Ahn, visibly touched, responded, “No, I did not know that, but thank you. Please enjoy.” The moment instantly warmed fans’ hearts. It sparked even more rewatches of the 2022 hit drama, which starred him alongside Kim Sejeong.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s role in KPop Demon Hunters

In the animated feature K-Pop Demon Hunters, Ahn voices Jinu. He’s the charismatic lead of the rival boy group Saja Boys. It’s a group of literal demons who go head-to-head with the fierce all-girl K-pop band Huntr/x, who moonlight as demon hunters.

Ahn’s smooth, husky vocal delivery has fans swooning once again. Many compliment how effortlessly he transitions between live-action romance and animated fantasy.

