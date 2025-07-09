Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96 was originally planned with Abhishek Bachchan? Director Prem Kumar makes revelations

C Prem Kumar's movie 96 is considered one of the finest Indian romantic films. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, 96 is currently making headlines for its potential sequel. However, the director has revealed an interesting anecdote about the much-loved movie.

C Prem Kumar reveals he wanted to make 96 in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan

Advertisement

In a recent event, C Prem Kumar revealed that his most-appreciated movie, 96, was written for Hindi, and he wanted to make it with Abhishek Bachchan. He said, “Now I can dare say that 96 was actually written for Hindi. I wanted to pitch it to Abhishek Bachchan. But I didn't have the contacts, or I didn't know any means to reach there.”

He went on to add, “Then of course it happened in Tamil in a good way and of course I had my friend Vijay Sethupathi to support the film so it happened.”

C Prem Kumar credits Hindi cinema for its reach and diversity of audience

Further, the filmmaker elaborated why he wanted to make 96 in Hindi. Prem Kumar highlighted that he understands the language well, though he's not capable of reading or writing it. “My father grew up in North India, though he is a Tamilian. He speaks good Hindi and I was constantly exposed to Hindi cinema,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that the reason behind his will to make 96 in Hindi is the reach of Hindi cinema. Kumar said, “The main reason is the diversity of the Hindi audience. If you say Tamil industry, it's Tamil Nadu. For Kannada, it's just Karnataka. In Hindi, it involves a lot of states. The diversity is huge, you can position your script in various states and the color will change extremely, so that's a good thing about Hindi cinema.”

C Prem Kumar's desperation to remake 96 and Meiyazhagan in Hindi

The 96 director also highlighted that his favourite actor was Naseeruddin Shah when he was growing up. He went on to express that he has written a script in Hindi now, and he will pitch it to Bollywood actors.

When asked whether he would like to remake 96 in Hindi, he reacted positively and said he is very desperate to not only remake 96 in Hindi but also his last release, Meiyazhagan.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga comments on YRF's Saiyaara and lead debutants: 'Witnessing a Hindi heartland...'