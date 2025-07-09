Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana is being shot in setup with 86 cameras and VFX machine used in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

Ever since the title announcement video of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana has been released, fans have not been able to get over it. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the film.

Indira Krishnan, who is all set to portray the role of Kaushalya, Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen mother, in a recent interview spilled some exciting details about the shoot of the magnum opus. From the use of around 86 cameras to many other details, it will surely take your thrill to the next level.

Advertisement

Indira Krishnan on the shooting details of Ramayana

Talking about her working experience in Ramayana to NDTV, Indira Krishnan praised the production banner Prime Focus and the VFX team. She quipped that it wasn't an easy task to gather such a huge cast in a single frame and execute such heavy VFX of this level. She even went on to praise the director Nitesh Tiwari and called him 'a man of visuals'.

Recalling the time when she went for her body measurements, Indira came face to face with a special machine used for VFX measurements in the Ramayana. "I remember when I went in for my body measurements, they told me the machine was used for (Christopher Nolan's) Interstellar. It was an 86-camera setup. All 86 cameras flashed on me at once - I was zonked."

The actress added, "They told me it's for the VFX, not just costume fittings. I had no idea how younger versions of the characters would be created. The process was meticulous. Even how Kaushalya walks or sits, everything was planned. There were no dramatic dialogues, only poise and control."

Advertisement

Indira Krishnan's working experience with Ranbir Kapoor

For the uninitiated, Indira Krishnan has also worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. She played the role of Rashmika Mandanna's mother in the film. Recalling those days, the veteran actress revealed that one day, both the actors were sitting with her. It was then that the Mission Majnu actress told her that she wished Indira had played her mother again. But the Ramayana actress, who had then said that she now wants to play Ranbir's mother.

Exactly 2 years later, she was called to play Kaushalya. She adds, "When I reached the office, Ranbir came and said, 'You remember what you told me two years ago?' I said, 'You remember that?' And he said, 'Yeah, you wanted to play my mother. See, you became my mother.' It felt surreal."

The first part of Ramayana is slated to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty? All about Alia Bhatt’s ex-PA, arrested for forging signature in Rs 77 lakh scam