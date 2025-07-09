Kang Han Na, Seo In Guk’s Better Late Than Single Ep 4-6 Release: Date, where to watch on OTT, what to expect, more

Forget the picture-perfect love stories we've seen a hundred times. Better Late Than Single brings something refreshingly real to the world of reality TV. Singles in their late 20s and 30s, who have never dated before, take their very first steps into romance.

The result? Awkward encounters, sweet moments, and a whole lot of personal growth that viewers can't help but root for. Following its heartfelt debut, the show has been gaining buzz across social media. If you're looking for your next binge, this might just be it.

When and where to watch Better Late Than Single episodes 4–6

The first three episodes of Better Late Than Single premiered on July 8, 2025. And now fans are eagerly awaiting the next batch. The good news? You won’t have to wait long.

Episodes 4, 5, and 6 are set to release on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Global streaming time: 12:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM KST

Each episode is approximately one hour long, making it ideal for your weekday viewing queue.

The series will consist of 10 episodes in total, with additional releases planned for the following weeks.

What’s Better Late Than Single about?

The show is directed by Jo Wook Hyung. It brings together a group of Korean men and women who are confronting the world of love and dating for the very first time in their lives. With no experience in romance, these “eternal singles” are stepping into a six-week experience for the first time. The goal is to help them build confidence, self-awareness, and, hopefully, romantic connections.

From emotional heart-to-hearts to guided overnight dates, the show provides a structured environment. It’s filled with activities such as makeovers, communication training, and even customized feedback sessions to help participants open up.

It’s not just a dating show, it’s a personal growth story disguised as one. The Korean title, loosely translated to “Even Though I’ve Never Dated Before, I Want to Date,” captures the honest and hopeful tone of the series.

Meet the Spark Makers: Kang Han Na, Seo In Guk, more

Helping these late bloomers through their journey are four well-known Korean celebrities, dubbed the “Spark Makers.” More than just observers, they take an active role in coaching and encouraging. They provide emotional support to the contestants throughout the experience.

Kang Han Na, a popular actress

Seo In Guk, a multitalented singer and actor

Car, the Garden, an indie musician

Lee Eun Ji, a witty and relatable broadcaster

These four not only watch from the sidelines but regularly meet with the contestants to understand their personalities, struggles, and romantic progress.

Whether you’ve dated for years or have yet to go on your first date, Better Late Than Single offers a heartfelt reminder that love can begin at any time. And that it’s okay to start slow, awkward, and unsure.

