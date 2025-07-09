BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest song by Asian act to surpass 2.4 billion streams on Spotify Global chart

Jungkook of BTS recorded another impressive achievement with Seven becoming the fastest song by an Asian act to cross 2.4 billion streams on Spotify, as of July 8. Even while serving in the military from December 2023 to June 2025, his music remained highly popular on global charts, reinforcing his influence in the industry. Despite the release of just one solo album in his career, he is still making and breaking records with his tracks.

BTS' Jungkook sets record as only Asian soloist to record 2.4 billion Spotify streams

Jungkook's smash hit Seven (feat. Latto) fetched him yet another milestone. It became the first as well as the fastest song by not just a K-pop idol, but among all Asian artists, to exceed 2.427 billion streams on Spotify Global chart in history. As of July 8, the track was listed as the 80th most-streamed song of all time on Spotify, setting a new benchmark as the highest-ranking song by any Asian act (solo or group), in the history of the music streaming platform.

After the news was shared on July 9, BTS ARMY flocked to social media to offer heartfelt congratulations on reaching the milestone.

Jungkook's Seven is nearing its two-year anniversary

Seven was released on July 14, 2023, as a part of the BTS member's debut solo album Golden. Even though the song is set to mark its second anniversary soon, it continues to chart on global lists, attracting approximately 1.8 million streams daily on Spotify. This solidifies Jungkook's dominating presence in the global music scene. Besides becoming the first Asian song to reach 2.4 billion Spotify streams, Seven also broke some other records.

Jungkook's Seven becomes longest-charting song by an Asian act on Billboard's Global 200 and Excl. US charts

As of July 9, Jungkook's Seven remains the longest charting song by K-pop soloist on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts. The groovy track spent 102 weeks on the former chart and 103 weeks in the latter. Jungkook is now the first Asian soloist with the prestigious achievements in his rack.

