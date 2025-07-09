Metro In Dino Day 6 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's rom-com steadies at low levels; Adds Rs 2.25 crore net to total

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, observed a customary drop in collections on first Wednesday, as is the case with all movies coming off Discount Tuesday. After a Rs 2.75 crore net Tuesday, the movie added Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday. The 6 day total of the movie stands at Rs 23.25 crore and the week 1 will end in the Rs 25 crore plus range.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 5.75 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore 5 Rs 2.75 crore 6 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 23.25 crore net in 6 days

Metro...In Dino's Hold Suggests Niche Acceptance, But There's Still Work To Be Done

For a movie that opened to just Rs 3.25 crore net, a Rs 25 crore plus week 1 is not a bad result. The trend suggests a niche level of acceptance for the movie. However, the film's high budget can't be ignored while writing about how the movie is doing. As mentioned earlier, the film's budget is Rs 85 crore, with another Rs 15 crore spent on print and advertising. The non-theatrical recoveries are at Rs 70 crore, meaning the movie needs a Rs 30 crore share from theatres worldwide to breakeven.

A Rs 30 crore share would require a worldwide collection of roughly Rs 75 crore gross. Assuming a little over a million coming from international markets, the movie still needs to net Rs 55 crore (Rs 66 crore gross) so that the makers don't lose money on the movie. The film will practically have to double its opening week collections in the full run, to come close to the breakeven point. While it is not impossible, the Anurag Basu movie will require some insane holds to ensure that happens.

Week 2 Competition For Metro...In Dino Is Fierce

The competition at the box office is fierce with new releases - Superman, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, all eyeing for good showcasing, apart from the already strong holdover releases. Metro...In Dino will have to ensure its collections grow or atleast are similar to the 1st Thursday numbers, on 2nd Friday.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

All eyes are on whether Metro...In Dino can collect Rs 2 crore plus on 2nd Friday, for a Rs 10 crore second weekend. The movie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

