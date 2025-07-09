‘I didn’t cheat’: Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte breaks silence on his new girlfriend after divorce from Kayla Lochte

After months of silence, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is speaking publicly about the end of his seven-year marriage to Kayla Lochte—and the new relationship that’s already taking center stage. In an exclusive interview with People, Lochte says that he never wanted the marriage to fall apart, but claims both he and Kayla had been unhappy for years.

Just four months after she filed for divorce, he’s gone public with his new girlfriend, Florida teacher Molly Gillihan. The timeline has raised eyebrows, but Lochte insists, “I didn’t cheat.” Now, he’s pushing back on suggestions of betrayal and trying to set the record straight.

A marriage already broken, Kayla says

Kayla Lochte filed for divorce in March, citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage. While she made the news public in June, sources close to the family said their relationship had deteriorated long before—with alleged infidelity playing a key role.

One source told the magazine that Ryan has “broken her heart so many times” that reconciliation seemed impossible. Ryan, however, says that unhappiness ran both ways. “We were unhappy for a very long time,” he explained. “It was like beating a dead horse.”

He acknowledged he also had some personal struggles, including a traumatic 2023 car accident, but denies stepping out during the marriage.

New romance, new scrutiny

The six-time Olympic gold swimmer met Gillihan through their kids’ school and says their relationship was unexpected but genuine. Though they've only been dating for about a month, he went Instagram official with her over the Fourth of July weekend and says he’s never been happier.

“After she (Kayla) served me the divorce, I left… I was moving on with my life trying to be happy again. I pursued her (Molly), I asked her out.” he said. Gillihan herself posted, “We would not be here if we had anything to hide or if there had been any betrayal.”

Still, Ryan and Kayla remain in an ongoing custody battle over their three children, with communication reportedly limited. For now, the athlete is focused on family, his business venture with Caeleb Dressel, and defending his name.

