Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga comments on YRF's Saiyaara and lead debutants: 'Witnessing a Hindi heartland...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently one of the most sought-after filmmakers in India. The Animal director never shies away from sharing his personal views and opinions. He often makes headlines for his controversial remarks but also lends support to budding actors. In a recent tweet, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a shoutout to Yash Raj Films' upcoming romantic drama, Saiyaara.

While taking to his micro-blogging handle X, Vanga mentioned that he is awaiting the release of Saiyaara and is excited to watch it on the first day itself. He also wished good luck to the lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, while calling it 'Mohit Suri's magic'. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet reads, "Witnessing a hindi heartland love story completely emphasizing on romance and drama. Waiting to watch it on the first day. Wishing the debutants all the very best :-) It's purely Mohith suri's Magic :-)"



Elated with Vanga's shoutout, director Mohit Suri responded to him with, "Thank you so much sir ! Means a lot #saiyaara."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga started his career with Arjun Reddy, which was also a love story. For the unversed, Suri has a great knack in telling young and modern-day love stories. His past work includes Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Malang and others.

More than anything, Mohit Suri's movies have always struck the right chords with the young audience, thanks to passionate storytelling and great music. His upcoming movie, Saiyaara, is marking the acting debut of Ahaan Panday on the big screen while it stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, who was last seen in Big Girls Don't Cry.

Saiyaara is slated to hit the screens on July 18, in a clash with Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy and Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great.

