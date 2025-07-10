D54: Dhanush starrer movie with Mamitha Baiju to kickstart with a pooja ceremony on July 10?

Dhanush was last seen in the lead role in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa. Now, the actor is expected to start the work for his next movie, tentatively titled D54, on July 10, 2025.

Dhanush’s D54 with Mamitha Baiju to begin with pooja ceremony?

As per ongoing buzz, including a report shared by Dhanush Trends, the Captain Miller actor’s next film will be officially launched on July 10. The production is set to undergo a pooja ceremony soon and is touted to be a new genre for the actor.

Advertisement

While an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made, Mamitha Baiju is expected to play the female lead. Apart from them, the movie will likely have Malayalam actors like Jayaram and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles.

The upcoming movie is expected to be helmed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, with Vels Film International bankrolling it.

Dhanush and Thalapathy Vijay

Recently, Dhanush had made the headlines after it was suggested that the actor had permitted to use of his set for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan shoot.

As per reports, Dhanush allowed the song shoot for Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last film on a set worth Rs 4 crore, which was meant for the former’s upcoming movie.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the movie Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The crime drama film featured the tale of a beggar, Deva, who is forced to comply with a businessman’s plan, with a former CBI officer implementing it.

Advertisement

However, Deva soon realizes that after their plan is completed, he will be vanquished, which leads him to escape. What happens to him in the following days forms the rest of the story.

Moving ahead, Dhanush will be seen in the lead role in his own directorial venture, Idly Kadai. The film, described as a drama, is now slated for release on October 1, 2025, after being postponed from its initial April 10 date. It features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in key supporting roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also appear alongside Kriti Sanon for the movie Tere Ishk Mein.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan recalls losing out on ‘8-9 films in South’ after being considered a jinx in Mohanlal’s shelved movie