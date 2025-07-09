Son of Sardaar 2 Trailer: Know runtime and CBFC certification of Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur starrer

Ajay Devgn is all over our feeds ever since his song Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son Of Sardaar 2 released. The song featuring him and Mrunal Thakur has been going viral for its unique dance steps, and even before the trailer has come out, there is a hype about the film. Well, it is not going to be a long wait till you see it. But before that happens, let us give some details about the trailer, which is going to be almost 3 minutes long.

Details about the Son of Sardaar 2 trailer

As per a tweet by Filmynews Network, the Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer is certified by the CBFC, and it has received UA 13+ certification. For those who are unaware of what this means, let us tell you that UA 13+ certification means that the trailer is suitable for unrestricted exhibition, but kids under 13 can watch it only under parental guidance. There may be some elements in the trailer, like violence, language, or themes, that might not be suitable for kids under 13.

The tweet also reveals that the trailer of Ajay Devgan and Mrunal Thakur starrer will be 2 minutes and 59 seconds long.

Son Of Sardaar 2 full star cast revealed

Besides Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, the upcoming comedy sequel retains a few old actors from the previous part, but most of them are fresh additions. Mrunal Thakur is playing the romantic hook to Ajay Devgn's character 'Jassi' while Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa is rumored to essay the role of his wife.

The other cast members include Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobrial, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and late actor Mukul Dev.

Vijay Kumar Arora, known for Harjeeta and Guddiyan Patole, has directed the movie. Son Of Sardaar 2 is expected to leave a mark at the box office and emerge as a successful story. Fans are awaiting the teaser of the movie, which is expected to be released very soon.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, clashing with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari was also releasing on the same date, but now it has been postponed.

